Teledyne Technologies To Buy Valeport Holdings

(RTTNews) - Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) Tuesday said it has agreed to buy Valeport Holdings Ltd. and its affiliates.

Valeport, founded in 1969 and headquartered in Totnes, United Kingdom, designs and manufactures underwater sensors for environmental, energy, construction and defense applications. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

"We are delighted that Valeport will join Teledyne Marine and expand our technology offerings," said George Bobb, President and Chief Operating Officer of Teledyne. "Through more than 20 acquisitions and ongoing collaboration, Teledyne Marine brings imaging, instruments, interconnects, acoustics, and complete subsea vehicle technology together to provide total solutions to our customers."

