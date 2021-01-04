Teledyne Technologies to buy FLIR Systems in $8 bln deal

US Markets
Munsif Vengattil
Industrial conglomerate Teledyne Technologies Inc said on Monday it will acquire thermal imaging camera supplier FLIR Systems Inc in a $8 billion cash-and-stock deal.

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Industrial conglomerate Teledyne Technologies Inc TDY.N said on Monday it will acquire thermal imaging camera supplier FLIR Systems Inc FLIR.O in a $8 billion cash-and-stock deal.

FLIR shareholders will receive $28 in cash and 0.0718 shares of Teledyne common stock for each share held, the companies said.

That implies a purchase price of $56.14 based on Teledyne's last close, and represents a premium of 28.1% for FLIR shareholders to the stock's Thursday close.

FLIR shares jumped 25.4% to $54.39 in premarket trading on Monday.

