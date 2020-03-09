Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Teledyne Technologies Inc (Symbol: TDY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $320.53, changing hands as low as $306.00 per share. Teledyne Technologies Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TDY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TDY's low point in its 52 week range is $224.84 per share, with $398.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $314.25.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.