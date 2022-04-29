Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Teledyne Technologies Inc (Symbol: TDY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $439.87, changing hands as low as $432.61 per share. Teledyne Technologies Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TDY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TDY's low point in its 52 week range is $391.28 per share, with $493.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $433.21. The TDY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

