Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Q3 Earnings Beat, Sales Rise Y/Y

Teledyne Technologies Inc. TDY reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $4.54 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.30 by 5.6%. The bottom line improved 4.6% from the year-ago quarter’s $4.34 per share.

Including one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of $3.74 per share, which improved 33.1% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.81.

Operational Highlights

Total sales in the third quarter amounted to $1,363.3 million, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line improved 3.9% from the $1,311.9 million reported a year ago. All segments recorded higher year-over-year sales in the third quarter.

Segmental Performance

Instrumentation: Sales in this segment improved 6.7% year over year to $306.4 million in the third quarter. Higher sales across all external product lines led to the upside.

The segment’s operating income improved 12.9% year over year to $71.1 million, driven by higher sales and a favorable product mix.

Digital Imaging: Quarterly sales in this division increased 2.3% year over year to $777.9 million. The improvement was driven by the higher sales of industrial and scientific sensors, cameras, X-ray products and commercial infrared imaging solutions.

Moreover, the segment’s operating income rose 40.9% year over year to $133.7 million.

Aerospace and Defense Electronics: In this segment, sales of $169.5 million went up 4.8% from the prior-year quarter due to the higher sales of aerospace electronics and defense electronics.

The operating income also improved 23.4% year over year to $44.3 million due to the higher sales of aerospace electronics and improved margins across most product categories.

Engineered Systems: Sales in this division increased 7.2% year over year to $109.8 million in the third quarter. The operating income increased 3.5% to $11.9 million.

Financial Condition

Teledyne’s cash and cash equivalent totaled $479.3 million as of Oct 2, 2022 compared with $474.7 million as of Jan 2, 2022. The total long-term debt was $3,618.4 million compared with $4,099.4 million as of Jan 2, 2022.

Its cash provided by operating activities was $268.9 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared with $192.8 million in the third quarter of 2021.

In the reported quarter, capital expenditures amounted to $16.7 million, down from $29.2 million in the year-ago quarter figure.

Moreover, TDY generated adjusted free cash flow of $252.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, reflecting a 52.2% year-over-year surge.

Guidance

Teledyne expects to generate adjusted earnings in the band of $4.46-$4.56 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings, pegged at $4.59, is higher than the guided range.

For 2022, the company increased its earnings expectation to the $17.70-$17.80 per share range from the prior guidance in the band of $17.45-$17.70 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.61 per share for 2022 earnings is lower than the guided range.

Zacks Rank

