Teledyne Technologies Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Thousand Oaks, California-based Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) provides enabling technologies to sense, transmit and analyze information for industrial growth markets. With a market cap of $23.1 billion, Teledyne serves various industries and sectors including aerospace and defense, factory automation, air and water quality environmental monitoring, energy, healthcare, and more.

While Teledyne has slightly lagged behind the broader market over the past year, it has notably outperformed in 2025. TDY stock has soared 15.6% over the past 52 weeks and 7.8% on a YTD basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 17% surge over the past year and 1.3% returns in 2025.

Zooming in further, Teledyne also outperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 11.3% gains over the past year and a 1.7% dip in 2025.

Teledyne Technologies’ stock soared 6.5% after the release of its impressive Q4 results on Jan. 22. Driven by accelerated growth in its shorter-cycle businesses and strong demand in its longer-cycle defense, space, and energy businesses, the company delivered a 5.4% year-over-year growth in net sales to a record $1.5 billion. Meanwhile, the company also achieved record non-GAAP EPS of $5.52 which surpassed the consensus estimates a notable 5.5%. Furthermore, the company gave a solid full-year adjusted EPS guidance range of $21.10 to $21.50, representing a 6.9% to 9% increase in earnings compared to the year-ago quarter, which boosted investor confidence.

For the current fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect Teledyne to outpace its guidance range and deliver a 9.2% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS to $21.55. However, the company has a mixed earnings surprise history. While it surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates thrice over the past four quarters, it missed the estimates on one other occasion.

Among the nine analysts covering the TDY stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on seven “Strong Buy,” one “Moderate Buy,” and one “Hold” rating.

This configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago when only six analysts gave “Strong Buy” recommendations.

On Feb. 5, Needham analyst James Ricchiuti reiterated a “Buy” rating and a price target of $585 on Teledyne stock.

TDY’s mean price target of $562.89 represents a premium of 12.5% to current price levels. Meanwhile, the street-high target of $600 suggests a potential upside of 19.9%.

