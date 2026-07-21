Teledyne Technologies to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Teledyne Technologies, Inc. TDY is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 22, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 5.84% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Key Factors Likely to Influence TDY’s Q2 Results

During the second quarter of 2026, Teledyne Technologies' Aerospace & Defense Electronics unit is expected to have benefited from solid organic sales of defense electronics products, along with revenue contributions from recent acquisitions, supporting its top-line performance.



The Instrumentation segment is likely to have generated higher revenues, driven by increased sales of marine instruments and underwater autonomous vehicles.



Increased sales of infrared imaging subsystems, coupled with robust demand for unmanned air systems and unmanned maritime surface vehicles, are likely to have supported the top-line growth of the Digital Imaging segment.

TDY’s Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $5.78 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 11.2%.



The consensus estimate for revenues is pinned at $1.57 billion, calling for a year-over-year improvement of 3.7%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for TDY

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Teledyne Technologies this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +0.26%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same industry as these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Woodward, Inc. WWD is expected to report its fiscal third-quarter 2026 earnings on July 29, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +5.10% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WWD’s earnings is pegged at $2.39 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 35.8%. The consensus estimate for its sales stands at $1.11 billion, calling for a year-over-year increase of 21.7%.



Curtiss-Wright Corporation CW is set to report second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 5, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.36% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CW’s earnings is pegged at $3.62 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 12.1%. The consensus estimate for its sales stands at $930.9 million, implying a year-over-year increase of 6.2%.



ATI Inc. ATI is expected to report its second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 6, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.10% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATI’s earnings is pegged at $1.02 per share, suggesting year-over-year growth of 37.8%. The consensus estimate for its sales stands at $1.22 billion, calling for a year-over-year jump of 7.3%.

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Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ATI Inc. (ATI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.