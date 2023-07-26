News & Insights

Teledyne Technologies Reiterates FY23 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

July 26, 2023 — 07:37 am EDT

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) reiterated its adjusted earnings guidance for fiscal 2023 in the range of $19.00 to $19.20 per share.

Based on its current outlook, the company also projected third quarter earnings in the range of $3.76 to $3.90 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $4.70 to $4.80 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.77 per share for the third quarter and $19.13 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

