Teledyne Technologies Reaffirms FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) provided its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the second quarter and reaffirmed its adjusted earnings outlook for the full-year 2025.

For the second quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $4.00 to $4.15 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $4.95 to $5.05 per share.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $17.35 to $17.83 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $21.10 to $21.50 per share.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $5.19 per share for the second quarter and $21.55 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

