Teledyne Technologies Raises FY19 Earnings Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) raised its earnings guidance for fiscal 2019 to a range of $10.37 to $10.42 per share from the prior forecast range of $9.86 to $9.96 per share.

Based on its current outlook, the company also projected earnings for the fourth quarter to be in the range of $2.71 to $2.76 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.59 per share for the third quarter and $9.94 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

