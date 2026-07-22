Teledyne Technologies Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) reported what Executive Chairman Robert Mehrabian called the strongest quarterly orders, sales and operating profit in the company’s history, driven by broad growth across defense and commercial markets and particular strength in its Digital Imaging segment.

On the company’s second-quarter 2026earnings call Mehrabian said sales increased 9.8% and non-GAAP earnings rose 20.8% from the prior year. Orders exceeded sales for the 11th consecutive quarter, and Teledyne ended June with approximately $5 billion of funded backlog.

“Our second quarter performance reflected strong execution of the backlog we've been building for almost three years,” Mehrabian said, adding that the results also reflected the breadth of Teledyne’s portfolio, including sensors and vertically integrated platforms “from space to deep sea.”

Teledyne Raises Full-Year Outlook

Teledyne raised its 2026 annual revenue outlook by $120 million compared with its April forecast. Mehrabian said the company now expects full-year revenue to rise just under 7% to more than $6.53 billion.

The company also lifted its full-year non-GAAP earnings outlook by $0.55 per share at the midpoint of the prior range, citing stronger organic growth. Steve Blackwood, executive vice president and chief financial officer, said management expects full-year 2026 GAAP earnings per share of $20.73 to $20.99 and non-GAAP earnings per share of $24.45 to $24.65.

For the third quarter, Teledyne expects GAAP earnings per share of $5.10 to $5.25 and non-GAAP earnings per share of $6.05 to $6.15.

Mehrabian said markets that had faced headwinds, including industrial inspection and healthcare, have begun to improve. The company previously expected flat to low-single-digit growth in short-cycle businesses, but now expects mid-single-digit growth across its commercial portfolio for the year. Defense orders and sales have also accelerated, with 2026 defense sales expected to grow at high-single-digit rates, including “pockets of double-digit growth.”

Digital Imaging Leads Segment Growth

President and Chief Executive Officer George Bobb said Digital Imaging sales increased 12.7% in the second quarter, including 11.9% organic growth, due to balanced gains across defense and commercial businesses.

Sales of infrared detectors for space-based imaging rose more than 20%, as did revenue from infrared subsystems and cameras used in unmanned air systems, unmanned maritime surface vessels, border security and drone defense applications. Bobb also said sales increased in larger commercial end markets, including industrial and scientific vision, healthcare X-ray products, thermography cameras, maritime navigation electronics and micro electromechanical systems, or MEMS.

Digital Imaging non-GAAP operating margin rose 353 basis points to 25%. Bobb said tariff refunds helped the margin, but the benefit was nearly offset in dollar terms by higher research and development expense, inventory reserves and other accruals. In response to an analyst question, Bobb said the tariff benefit, net of other one-time items, was about $10 million in the quarter, mostly in Digital Imaging, and contributed a little more than 100 basis points to that segment’s margin improvement.

Other Segments Post Growth

Instrumentation sales rose 5.5% from a year earlier. Marine instruments increased 5.7%, helped by defense-related sales of unmanned subsea vehicles for anti-submarine warfare and mine countermeasures, as well as interconnects for U.S. Virginia and Columbia submarines. Bobb said those defense-related marine areas collectively grew about 20%.

Environmental instruments sales increased 6%, aided by the first full quarter of DD-Scientific, acquired in January, as well as organic growth in gas and flame detection instrumentation. That was partly offset by lower sales of laboratory and life sciences instruments. Test and measurement systems sales increased 4.3%, with greater year-over-year orders for oscilloscopes and protocol analyzers.

Aerospace and Defense Electronics sales increased 8.2%, with broad organic growth across defense electronics and the highest growth at Qioptiq, which Teledyne acquired in early 2025. Commercial aerospace sales increased slightly despite delays in larger avionics retrofit opportunities.

Engineered Systems revenue increased 8.4%, while segment operating margin improved 166 basis points, driven primarily by commercial nuclear power and U.S. missile defense programs.

Defense, Space and Unmanned Systems Remain Key Themes

During the question-and-answer portion of the call, Mehrabian said overall second-quarter book-to-bill was 1.23, led by Digital Imaging at more than 1.4. He said many defense orders were multi-year in nature, while the company’s increased revenue outlook for 2026 reflected gains across both defense and commercial products.

Asked about unmanned and space businesses, Mehrabian said both increased more than 10%. He later said Teledyne’s unmanned business, including air, ground and underwater systems, was about $500 million in 2025 and is expected to be about $575 million this year. He said roughly $400 million of the 2025 unmanned revenue was in Digital Imaging, primarily air systems with some ground exposure, while underwater represented about $100 million.

Mehrabian also said the space business is expected to be more than $400 million, “maybe $450 million,” by year-end. He cited Teledyne’s mercury cadmium telluride detectors and said the company is a primary supplier to many participants in the Golden Dome program.

On missiles and munitions, Mehrabian estimated Teledyne’s run-rate revenue at $200 million to $250 million for microwave and energetic components and subsystems, with related programs in electronic warfare and radar. He said Teledyne participates in programs including AMRAAM, PAC-3, Hellfire, Javelin and new work in hypersonics.

Cash Flow and Capital Deployment

Blackwood said second-quarter cash flow from operating activities was $315.2 million, up from $226.6 million a year earlier. Free cash flow was $284.7 million, compared with $196.3 million in the prior-year quarter. Teledyne ended the quarter with $1.69 billion of net debt, consisting of about $2.03 billion of debt less $340 million of cash.

Mehrabian said leverage is at its lowest level in six years and that Teledyne has “more than ample flexibility” to deploy capital. He said about 90% of current earnings come from businesses Teledyne has acquired over the past 25 years, and the company continues to evaluate acquisitions across both defense and commercial areas. However, he said Teledyne is not willing to pay what he described as “crazy prices” in some competitive deal processes.

Looking ahead, Mehrabian said Teledyne is being cautious in its guidance because of factors including tougher fourth-quarter comparisons in Digital Imaging, supply chain concerns involving germanium and rare earth magnets, oil price volatility and possible tariff changes. Still, he said most of the company’s markets are moving in a positive direction.

About Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY), headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

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