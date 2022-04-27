Markets
TDY

Teledyne Technologies Lifts Annual Earnings Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - For the full year, Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) increased earnings outlook to the range of $15.34-$15.66 per share, from the prior expectation of $14.10 to $14.55 per share.

It also tightened the adjusted earnings guidance to the range of $17.75 to $18.00 per share, compared with $17.60 to $18.00 per share provided earlier.

The Street sees earnings of $17.95 per share for the full year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the second quarter, Teledyne expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $4.32-$4.40. On average, 8 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.37 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TDY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular