Teledyne Technologies Inc Reveals Advance In Q4 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit totaled $115.7 million, or $3.06 per share. This compares with $91.1 million, or $2.45 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.5% to $834.2 million from $748.4 million last year.

Teledyne Technologies Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $115.7 Mln. vs. $91.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.06 vs. $2.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.74 -Revenue (Q4): $834.2 Mln vs. $748.4 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.25 to $2.35

