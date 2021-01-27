Teledyne Technologies Inc Reports Gain In Q4 Bottom Line

Markets
(RTTNews) - Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $132.1 million, or $3.48 per share. This compares with $115.7 million, or $3.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $809.3 million from $834.2 million last year.

Teledyne Technologies Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $132.1 Mln. vs. $115.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.48 vs. $3.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.11 -Revenue (Q4): $809.3 Mln vs. $834.2 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.55 - $2.60

