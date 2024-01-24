Teledyne Technologies Inc Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $323.1 million, or $6.75 per share. This compares with $226.4 million, or $4.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Teledyne Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $260.5 million or $5.44 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $1.43 billion from $1.42 billion last year.

Teledyne Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $323.1 Mln. vs. $226.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $6.75 vs. $4.74 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $5.04 -Revenue (Q4): $1.43 Bln vs. $1.42 Bln last year.

