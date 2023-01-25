Teledyne Technologies Inc Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $226.4 million, or $4.74 per share. This compares with $161.8 million, or $3.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Teledyne Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $236.1 million or $4.94 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $1.42 billion from $1.38 billion last year.

Teledyne Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $226.4 Mln. vs. $161.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.74 vs. $3.39 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.54 -Revenue (Q4): $1.42 Bln vs. $1.38 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.37 to $4.47

