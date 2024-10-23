Teledyne Technologies Inc Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $262.0 million, or $5.54 per share. This compares with $198.6 million, or $4.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Teledyne Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $241.3 million or $5.10 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $1.443 billion from $1.402 billion last year.

Teledyne Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $262.0 Mln. vs. $198.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5.54 vs. $4.15 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.443 Bln vs. $1.402 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $5.13 to $5.23 Full year EPS guidance: $19.35 to $19.45.

