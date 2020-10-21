Teledyne Technologies Inc Q3 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) released earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $93.9 million, or $2.48 per share. This compares with $106.7 million, or $2.84 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.6% to $749.0 million from $802.2 million last year.

Teledyne Technologies Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $93.9 Mln. vs. $106.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.48 vs. $2.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.36 -Revenue (Q3): $749.0 Mln vs. $802.2 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.56 to $2.86 Full year EPS guidance: $9.70 to $10.00

