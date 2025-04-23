Teledyne Technologies Inc Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $188.6 million, or $3.99 per share. This compares with $178.5 million, or $3.72 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Teledyne Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $234.0 million or $4.95 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.92 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.3% to $1.449 billion from $1.350 billion last year.

Teledyne Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $188.6 Mln. vs. $178.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.99 vs. $3.72 last year. -Revenue: $1.449 Bln vs. $1.350 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.95 to $5.05 Full year EPS guidance: $21.10 to $21.50

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.