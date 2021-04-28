Teledyne Technologies Inc Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) revealed a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $84.7 million, or $2.23 per share. This compares with $82.2 million, or $2.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Teledyne Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $114.9 million or $3.02 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $805.7 million from $784.6 million last year.

Teledyne Technologies Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $114.9 Mln. vs. $82.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.02 vs. $2.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.59 -Revenue (Q1): $805.7 Mln vs. $784.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.85 to $2.95 Full year EPS guidance: $12.00 to $12.20

