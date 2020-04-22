Teledyne Technologies Inc Profit Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $82.2 million, or $2.17 per share. This compares with $75.3 million, or $2.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $784.6M from $745.2M last year.

Teledyne Technologies Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $82.2 Mln. vs. $75.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.17 vs. $2.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.19 -Revenue (Q1): $784.6M vs. $745.2M last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.90 to $2.05 Full year EPS guidance: $9.30 to $10.00

