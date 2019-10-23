Markets
Teledyne Technologies Inc Earnings Advance In Q3

(RTTNews) - Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $106.7 million, or $2.84 per share. This compares with $90.3 million, or $2.43 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $802.2 million from $725.3 million last year.

Teledyne Technologies Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $106.7 Mln. vs. $90.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.84 vs. $2.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.53 -Revenue (Q3): $802.2 Mln vs. $725.3 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.71 to $2.76 Full year EPS guidance: $10.37 to $10.42

