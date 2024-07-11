Teledyne (TDY) Wins Deal to Supply Thermal Sighting Devices

Teledyne Technologies, Inc.’s TDY business unit, Teledyne FLIR Defense, won a $15-million contract to supply more than 150 of its ThermoSight HISS-XLR weapon sights to a NATO partner nation. The award has been offered by the U.S. Army Contracting Command-Aberdeen Proving Ground.



Teledyne has already started the delivery of the aforementioned weapon systems this spring and the remaining shipments will continue through 2024.

Significance of ThermoSight HISS-XLR

ThermoSight HISS-XLR is a sighting device that can identify and detect man-size targets that are more than 2,000 meters away. It can be connected with a variety of day scopes and weapon platforms, and is designed to attach to any MILSTD-1913 rail interface in front of an existing sight.



With its exceptional capabilities, the HISS-XLR weapon sight improves mission success for snipers and other long-range shooter requirements.

Teledyne’s Take on Military Thermal Sights

TDY is a well-known producer of sophisticated technological solutions for the aerospace and defense industries, including thermal weapon sights. These sights are critical components of modern military and law enforcement operations, allowing people to detect, identify and engage targets effectively in a variety of environments when visibility is limited or obstructed.



Its product portfolio includes a wide variety of military thermal weapon sights, such as THERMOSIGHT HISS-HD, ThermoSight V4000, ThermoSight T75 and MILSIGHT S140-D. Such significant products in its portfolio enable Teledyne to witness a stream of order flow like the latest one, which is likely to boost its revenue generation prospects.

Growth Prospects

As technologies advance and become increasingly integrated into larger defense and security systems, military thermal weapon sights are witnessing increasing demand from military and law enforcement sectors for their abilities to provide enhanced operational capabilities.



This might have prompted the Technavio firm to predict that the global military thermal weapon sights market will witness a CAGR of 6.7% over 2024-2028. This should bode well for Teledyne, which offers a wide range of thermal weapon sights for military operations.



Other defense majors, who have established themselves in the military thermal weapon sights business and stand to gain from the anticipated expansion of this industry, are as follows:



Leonardo DRS, Inc. DRS: The company’s Improved Night / Day Observation Device Block III thermal weapon sight allows the Special Operations Forces Sniper to see at night and in poor battlefield or weather conditions by simply attaching the device in front of the current day scope. Some of DRS’s other renowned military thermal weapon sights are MINI SEE SPOT, SNIPER PRECISION ACQUISITION RIFLE THERMAL NIGHT SIGHT – ELEVATOR and a few more.



The DRS stock boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 16.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DRS’s 2024 sales indicates an improvement of 6.8% from the previous year’s reported figure.



BAE Systems BAESY: The company’s product Enhanced Night Vision Goggle III and Family of Weapon Sight-Individual comes with 12-micron thermal technology that produces sharp thermal images day or night. BAESY’s OASYS product uses the latest uncooled thermal technology to deliver unrivaled thermal imaging and aiming products for the most discerning operators.



The stock boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 11.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAESY’s 2024 sales implies an improvement of 34.6% from the previous year’s reported level.



L3Harris Technologies LHX: The company’s Light Weapon Thermal Sight - Long Range is a weapon-mounted thermal sight that can detect long-wave infrared. It can identify targets in harsh situations, including low light and complete darkness.



The LHX stock boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 9.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for L3Harris’ 2024 sales implies an improvement of 9.4% from the previous year’s reported level.

Price Movement

In the past three months, TDY shares have fallen 1.3% against the industry’s growth of 6.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

Teledyne currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



