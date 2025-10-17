Teledyne (TDY) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Teledyne Technologies (TDY) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $5.50 per share, indicating an increase of 7.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.53 billion, representing an increase of 5.9% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Teledyne metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- Instrumentation- Marine Instrumentation' will likely reach $169.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Instrumentation- Environmental Instrumentation' to come in at $115.72 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Instrumentation- Test and Measurement Instrumentation' will reach $79.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Aerospace and Defense Electronics' stands at $249.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of +24.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Digital Imaging' at $779.53 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Engineered Systems' will reach $127.40 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Instrumentation' should come in at $364.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Income- Instrumentation' to reach $104.59 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $96.30 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Income- Digital Imaging' of $130.21 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $123.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Income- Aerospace and Defense Electronics' reaching $67.16 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $56.30 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Engineered Systems' should arrive at $12.63 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $12.90 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Non-GAAP Operating Income- Engineered Systems' will reach $12.28 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $12.90 million.

