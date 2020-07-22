Teledyne (TDY) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Decline Y/Y

Teledyne Technologies Inc. TDY reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $2.43 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01 by 20.9%.

Including one-time items, the company reported second-quarter GAAP earnings per share of $2.48, which declined 11.4% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.80.

The year-over-year bottom-line decline can be attributed to decrease in sales during the reported quarter. However, the quarterly bottom line exceeded the earlier announced GAAP earnings guidance range of $1.90-$2.05.

Operational Highlights

In the quarter under review, total sales amounted to $743.3 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $743.7 million by a whisker. The top line declined 4.9% from $782 million in the year-ago quarter. Except for the Engineered Systems segment, all other segments recorded year-over-year sales decline in the second quarter.

Segmental Performance

Instrumentation: Sales at this segment slipped 0.4% year over year to $263.1 million in the second quarter, owing to lower sales from marine instrumentation and test and measurement instrumentation.

Operating income fell 1% year over year to $48.5 million on account of increased severance and facility consolidation costs.

Digital Imaging: Quarterly sales at this division declined 4.3% year over year to $237.6 million. The deterioration can be attributed to lower sales of X-ray products for dental and medical applications and geospatial imaging products.

Operating income decreased 9.3% year over year to $46.8 million on account of lower sales.

Aerospace and Defense Electronics: At this segment, quarterly sales of $143.1 million declined18.7% from the prior-year quarter owing to decreased sales for aerospace electronics as well as defense and space electronics.

Operating income plunged 54.7% year over year to $17.5 million due to lower sales and higher severance and facility consolidation costs.

Engineered Systems: Sales at this division grew 6.4% year over year to about $99.5 million in the second quarter. The uptick was driven by higher sales of engineered products and turbine engines.

Operating income rose 20% to $10.8 million on account of higher sales and improved mix of manufacturing programs.

Financial Condition

Teledyne’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $382.8 million as of Jun 28, 2020, compared with $199.5 million at the end of 2019. Long-term debt was $750.8 million compared with $750 million at 2019-end.

Cash from operations at the end of the second quarter amounted to $155.8 million compared with $83.2 million at the end of second-quarter 2019.

In the reported quarter, capital expenditures were $16.6 million compared with $18.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Moreover, the company generated free cash flow of $139.2 million compared with $65.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Guidance

Teledyne expects to generate GAAP earnings per share in the range of $2.25-$2.45 in the third quarter of 2020. Currently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Teledyne’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.43 per share, which lies near the higher end of its bottom-line expectations.

For 2020, the company has raised the lower end of its earlier expected earnings guidance range. Notably, Teledyne currently expects to generate earnings in the range of $9.45-$10 compared with the earlier band of $9.30-$10.

Currently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Teledyne’s full-year earnings is pegged at $9.60 per share, which lies below the midpoint of its updated bottom-line expectations.

Zacks Rank

