Teledyne (TDY) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Teledyne Technologies (TDY) to post quarterly earnings of $4.64 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. Revenues are expected to be $1.4 billion, up 1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Teledyne metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Instrumentation' stands at $334.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Engineered Systems' at $107.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Digital Imaging' of $777.91 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Aerospace and Defense Electronics' will reach $181.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Operating Income- Instrumentation' to come in at $82.82 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $80.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Income- Digital Imaging' will reach $125.03 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $122.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Income- Aerospace and Defense Electronics' reaching $49.41 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $47 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Income- Engineered Systems' will reach $10.65 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Non-GAAP Operating Income- Aerospace and Defense Electronics' should arrive at $49.01 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $47.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Non-GAAP Operating Income- Digital Imaging' will likely reach $169.12 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $168 million.

Analysts forecast 'Non-GAAP Operating Income- Instrumentation' to reach $84.57 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $84.40 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Non-GAAP Operating Income- Engineered Systems' should come in at $10.40 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $10 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Teledyne here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Teledyne have returned -5.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. Currently, TDY carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.