Teledyne (TDY) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2025, Teledyne Technologies (TDY) reported revenue of $1.45 billion, up 7.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.95, compared to $4.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.92, the EPS surprise was +0.61%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Teledyne performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Digital Imaging : $757 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $753.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%.

: $757 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $753.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%. Net Sales- Engineered Systems : $107.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $101.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.9%.

: $107.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $101.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.9%. Net Sales- Aerospace and Defense Electronics : $242.50 million compared to the $224.37 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.6% year over year.

: $242.50 million compared to the $224.37 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.6% year over year. Net Sales- Instrumentation : $343.30 million versus $343.77 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.

: $343.30 million versus $343.77 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change. Operating Income- Digital Imaging : $122.30 million compared to the $116.24 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $122.30 million compared to the $116.24 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Income- Instrumentation : $92.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $90.01 million.

: $92.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $90.01 million. Operating Income- Aerospace and Defense Electronics : $55.70 million compared to the $54.84 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $55.70 million compared to the $54.84 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Income- Engineered Systems : $10.80 million compared to the $8.20 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $10.80 million compared to the $8.20 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Income- Corporate expense : -$22.20 million versus -$19.13 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: -$22.20 million versus -$19.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. Non-GAAP Operating Income- Digital Imaging : $167.70 million compared to the $168.76 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $167.70 million compared to the $168.76 million average estimate based on three analysts. Non-GAAP Operating Income- Instrumentation : $95.90 million compared to the $94.34 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $95.90 million compared to the $94.34 million average estimate based on three analysts. Non-GAAP Operating Income- Aerospace and Defense Electronics: $62.90 million compared to the $58.11 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Teledyne have returned -10% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

