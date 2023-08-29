News & Insights

Teledyne Signs $31 Mln Contract With Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace

August 29, 2023 — 05:19 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) on Tuesday announced that its subsidiary Teledyne FLIR Defense, has signed a $31 million contract with Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, Norway, to provide its Cerberus XL mobile counter-unmanned aerial system (UAS) as part of a total C-UAS solution for Ukraine's military.

Under the agreement, Cerberus XL will rapidly locate and track UAS targets with its advanced thermal/visual imaging system and highly sensitive radar sensors, following which, Kongsberg will feed information from Cerberus into its remote weapons station to disable and defeat the threat.

The agreement also includes delivery of the surveillance platforms as well as software, spares, support, and training.

"Teledyne FLIR is proud to partner with Kongsberg in delivering our next-generation Cerberus XL as part of a complete and robust system to protect Ukraine's warfighters. We have a long history of providing state-of-the-art imaging solutions to Kongsberg, and this important joint effort only strengthens our relationship," said Dr. JihFen Lei, executive VP and general manager of Teledyne FLIR Defense.

