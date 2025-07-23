Key Points - Non-GAAP EPS was $5.20 in Q2 FY2025, exceeding estimates by 3.0%.

- Revenue (GAAP) climbed 10.2% year over year to $1,513.7 million in Q2 FY2025. Non-GAAP results outpaced expectations.

- Free cash flow was $196.3 million, a 34.8% decrease compared to Q2 2024, mainly due to higher tax payments and ongoing investment.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY), a global leader in digital imaging, instrumentation, and aerospace and defense electronics, released its Q2 2025 earnings on July 23, 2025. The headline news was clear: both revenue and earnings set new records, outpacing Wall Street expectations. Non-GAAP earnings per share landed at $5.20, above the $5.05 analyst estimate. Revenue (GAAP) came in at $1,513.7 million, exceeding the expected $1,475.83 million (GAAP). While Margins and sales both improved year over year, the company faced a drop in free cash flow and signaled caution about accelerating demand. Overall, the quarter showed broad-based growth with some moderation in organic momentum, especially in certain segments.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $5.20 $5.05 $4.58 13.5% Revenue (GAAP) $1,513.7 million $1,475.83 million $1,374.1 million 10.2% Operating Margin (Non-GAAP) 22.2% 21.6% 0.6 pp Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $196.3 million $301.0 million (34.8%) Net Income (GAAP) $209.9 million $180.2 million 16.5%

Business Overview and Recent Focus Areas

Teledyne delivers high-tech products across several markets. Its portfolio includes digital imaging sensors and systems, instrumentation for marine and environmental monitoring, aerospace electronics, and engineered systems. These products serve industries as varied as defense, medical imaging, climate research, and industrial manufacturing.

The company’s performance depends on a blend of ongoing innovation, breadth of its product lines, and a strategy of targeted acquisitions. Key success factors are the ability to integrate new technologies, maintain a resilient balance between government and commercial business, and strong execution in core markets like defense and environmental monitoring. Teledyne’s approach to diversification and global reach continues to underpin its growth.

Quarterly Highlights: Financial and Segment Performance

For the period, Total revenue (GAAP) grew 10.2% year over year, setting a new high and Non-GAAP EPS topped estimates. Revenue growth was powered by both organic sales and contributions from recent acquisitions. Non-GAAP earnings per share was $5.20, compared to $4.58 in Q2 2024, an increase of 13.5%, while Net income rose 16.5% compared to Q2 2024, reflecting higher operating income and improved margins.

Operating margin expanded to 22.2% on a non-GAAP basis, up from 21.6% a year ago. Segment performance varied: the Instrumentation and Aerospace & Defense Electronics divisions outpaced company averages for growth. In contrast, Digital Imaging, the largest segment representing about half of consolidated sales, reported lower GAAP net sales growth (4.3%) than the company overall (10.2%). Digital Imaging sales rose 4.3% compared to Q2 2024, with operating income was up 5.4%. The strength here came from higher sales of unmanned air systems and commercial infrared imaging, partly offset by weaker X-ray and geospatial product sales.

Instrumentation sales increased 10.2% (GAAP), helped by a jump in marine instrumentation driven by offshore energy and defense contracts. Environmental instrumentation sales also contributed to growth. Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment revenue (GAAP) surged 36.2%. However, most of that improvement came from acquisitions. Engineered Systems posted 3.3% GAAP sales growth but saw operating income climb 61.3%, thanks to a favorable program mix.

Company-wide, Cash flow from operations (GAAP) decreased to $226.6 million, and free cash flow dropped 34.8% to $196.3 million as higher income tax payments weighed. Despite this, the company continued to invest in acquisitions, repurchased $30.0 million in outstanding debt, and refreshed its share buyback authorization to $2.0 billion. The company’s leverage ratio improved slightly to 1.6x.

Outlook and What to Watch Next

Teledyne raised its GAAP and non-GAAP earnings guidance for FY2025, lifting the lower end of the GAAP diluted EPS range to $17.59 and Non-GAAP EPS to $21.20, with the upper end for each maintained. For Q3 2025, management forecast GAAP diluted EPS of $4.39 to $4.54 and Non-GAAP EPS of $5.35 to $5.45. The company struck a cautious tone for the coming quarter. Management noted that some demand may have been pulled ahead from later months due to global trade and tariff uncertainty, implying the risk of a slower Q3 2025.

With U.S. government contracts accounted for 24.3% of total net sales in FY2024, any changes in government spending or procurement processes remain a key risk. Tariff and supply chain headwinds are expected to begin affecting costs in subsequent periods, with tariff expenses estimated to rise by about $18 million per quarter if trade policy remains unfavorable (management estimate as of Q1 2025). Investors should watch for continued integration of recent acquisitions, trends in organic revenue growth (especially in Digital Imaging), and how management balances further investment with capital returns as macro uncertainties evolve.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,034%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 21, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Teledyne Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.