Teledyne Q2 Earnings Up; Raises FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) reported on Wednesday higher net income in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income attributable to the company increased to $251.7 million from $209.9 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $5.37 versus $4.43 last year.

On an adjusted basis, net income attributable to the company increased to $294.3 million from $246.3 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $6.28 versus $5.20 last year.

Operating income jumped to $333.2 million from $278.2 million in the prior year.

Net sales increased to $1.66 billion from $1.51 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects third-quarter earnings per share of $5.10 to $5.25, and adjusted earnings per share of $6.05 to $6.15.

For the full year 2026, the company expects earnings per share of $20.73 to $20.99, compared with the prior outlook of $20.08 to $20.44. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings per share are expected to be $24.45 to $24.65, compared with the prior outlook of $23.85 to $24.15.

The adjusted outlook excludes certain transaction and integration costs and acquired intangible asset amortization.

In the pre-market trading, Teledyne is 2.93% higher at $665.85 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.