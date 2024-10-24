Teledyne price target raised to $500 from $450 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Teledyne (TDY) to $500 from $450 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said orders were up nearly 30% year-over-year and given the long cycle nature of the strength provides important visibility into next year.
- Teledyne reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS $5.10, consensus $4.97
- Teledyne sees Q4 non-GAAP EPS $5.13-$5.23, consensus $5.33
- Teledyne sees FY24 non-GAAP EPS $19.35-$19.45, consensus $19.43
- U.S. Army awards Teledyne $91M contract for Black Hornet 4 drone systems
