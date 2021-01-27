Markets
Teledyne Issues Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) said it expects first quarter earnings per share to be in the range of $2.55 to $2.60 and full year 2021 earnings per share will be in the range of $11.25 to $11.45. The company noted the guidance does not reflect the pending acquisition of FLIR and related acquisition and financing costs, which cannot be estimated currently, but are expected to be significant.

Fourth quarter net income per share was $3.48, compared to $3.06, prior year. Net sales were $809.3 million, a decrease of 3.0%.

