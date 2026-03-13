Teledyne Gains Momentum Through Key Acquisitions & Defense Spending

Teledyne Technologies Inc. TDY is benefiting from rising U.S. defense spending and the steady recovery in commercial air travel. Strategic acquisitions are also expanding its sensing and maritime technology capabilities.



However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company faces risks from supply-chain constraints and newly implemented tariffs.

Key Catalysts for TDY’s Growth

In January 2026, U.S. President Trump proposed increasing U.S. defense spending to roughly $1.5 trillion in 2027 compared with $901 billion in 2026. Teledyne manufactures engineered systems used in space applications and offers a wide range of end-to-end undersea interconnect solutions for naval defense. As a result, the supportive defense spending outlook from the U.S. administration is expected to meaningfully enhance Teledyne’s revenue growth prospects.



A continued recovery in commercial air travel remains an important growth driver for Teledyne, which provides onboard avionics systems and ground-based technologies for commercial aircraft. In the fourth quarter, the company reported stronger commercial aerospace aftermarket sales, while orders from original equipment manufacturers for 2026 deliveries also stayed solid.



Beyond organic growth from product sales, Teledyne continues to expand its portfolio through strategic acquisitions. In January 2026, the company acquired DD-Scientific Holdings Limited and its subsidiary DD-Scientific Limited. This acquisition aligns with Teledyne’s long-term strategy of adding differentiated sensing and electronics businesses with strong technology capabilities. Earlier, in October 2025, Teledyne acquired the TransponderTech business from Saab AB, bringing in a portfolio of connected commercial maritime products such as Automatic Identification System, VHF Data Exchange System and Global Navigation Satellite System technologies.

Factors Pressuring TDY’s Growth

Teledyne has faced supply-chain challenges in recent periods, including longer lead times and higher costs for parts, components, logistics and labor due to tight availability and strong demand. These issues have delayed the company’s ability to convert backlog into revenues and have weighed on its profit margins over the past few quarters.



The newly implemented tariffs introduced by the U.S. administration on imports from several countries in early 2025, along with retaliatory measures from other nations, could further intensify global supply-chain disruptions. In particular, the renewed trade tensions between the United States and China may negatively affect Teledyne, especially regarding its sales to customers based in China.

TDY Stock Price Movement

In the past six months, TDY shares have rallied 16.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 7.8%.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the same industry are BWX Technologies BWXT and Woodward, Inc. WWD, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and TransDigm Group Inc. TDG, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



BWXT’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 13.27%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $4.47, which implies a year-over-year improvement of 11.5%.



WWD’s long-term earnings growth rate is 16.45%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal 2026 EPS stands at $8.51, which suggests year-over-year growth of 23.5%.



TDG’s long-term earnings growth rate is 13.11%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal 2026 EPS stands at $39.46, which calls for a year-over-year rise of 5.7%.

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Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.