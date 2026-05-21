Teledyne Gains From Defense Spending and Air Travel Recovery

Teledyne Technologies Inc. TDY is benefiting from rising U.S. defense spending and the ongoing recovery in commercial aviation demand. Strategic acquisitions are also strengthening the company’s sensing and maritime technology capabilities.



However, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company continues to face challenges from supply-chain constraints and trade uncertainties.

Factors Supporting TDY’s Growth

In January 2026, U.S. President Trump proposed increasing defense spending to nearly $1.5 trillion in 2027 from $901 billion in 2026. Teledyne is well-positioned to benefit from this favorable environment, given its portfolio of engineered space systems and undersea interconnect solutions for naval defense applications. The higher defense budget is expected to support the company’s long-term revenue growth prospects.



The continued recovery in commercial air travel remains a key growth catalyst for Teledyne. The company provides onboard avionics and ground-based technologies for commercial aircraft. In the first quarter of 2026, Teledyne witnessed higher commercial aerospace aftermarket sales, while original equipment manufacturers' orders for 2026 deliveries stayed strong. Sales from the Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment increased 14.4% year over year, mainly driven by robust demand for defense electronics products.



Along with organic growth, Teledyne continues to strengthen its business through strategic acquisitions. In January 2026, the company acquired DD-Scientific Holdings and its subsidiary, DD-Scientific Limited, to expand its advanced sensing and electronics capabilities. Earlier, in October 2025, Teledyne acquired Saab AB’s TransponderTech business, enhancing its portfolio of connected maritime technologies and solutions.

TDY Faces Growth Challenges

Teledyne continues to navigate supply-chain challenges, including longer lead times and elevated costs for components, logistics and labor amid tight availability and solid demand. These issues have slowed backlog conversion into revenues and weighed on margins in recent quarters.



The company also remains exposed to global trade uncertainties, including tariffs, trade restrictions and China’s limits on rare earth exports, which may raise costs, disrupt supply chains and delay production activities. Moreover, any escalation in Middle East geopolitical tensions could adversely affect Teledyne’s operations, customers, suppliers and overall business environment.

TDY's Stock Price Movement

Over the past six months, TDY shares have rallied 24.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 17.8%.



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Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are Axon Enterprise AXON, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Woodward, Inc. WWD and Elbit Systems ESLT, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



AXON’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 30.15%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $8.09, which implies a year-over-year improvement of 18.1%.



WWD’s long-term earnings growth rate is 17.96%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal 2026 EPS is pegged at $9.15, which suggests year-over-year growth of 32.8%.



ESLT’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15.41%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 EPS is pinned at at $15.47, which indicates a year-over-year rise of 21.3%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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