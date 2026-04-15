Teledyne Drives Growth via Strategic Buys & Increased Defense Spending

Teledyne Technologies Inc. TDY is gaining from increased U.S. defense spending and a gradual rebound in commercial aviation demand. Its strategic acquisitions are further strengthening capabilities in sensing and maritime technologies.



However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company faces headwinds from supply-chain disruptions and the impact of newly imposed tariffs.

Key Drivers Behind TDY’s Growth

In January 2026, U.S. President Trump proposed raising defense spending to nearly $1.5 trillion in 2027 from $901 billion in 2026. Teledyne stands to benefit from this favorable outlook, as it produces engineered systems for space applications and delivers comprehensive undersea interconnect solutions for naval defense. This supportive spending environment is expected to significantly boost the company’s revenue growth prospects.



The ongoing recovery in commercial air travel also remains a key tailwind. Teledyne supplies onboard avionics and ground-based technologies for commercial aircraft. In the fourth quarter, it recorded improved aftermarket sales in commercial aerospace, while orders from original equipment manufacturers for 2026 deliveries remained strong.



In addition to organic growth, Teledyne is actively expanding through strategic acquisitions. In January 2026, it acquired DD-Scientific Holdings Limited and its subsidiary DD-Scientific Limited, reinforcing its focus on advanced sensing and electronics businesses. Earlier, in October 2025, the company acquired the TransponderTech business from Saab AB, adding connected maritime solutions such as Automatic Identification System, VHF Data Exchange System and Global Navigation Satellite System technologies.

Obstacles to TDY’s Growth Trajectory

Teledyne continues to face supply-chain headwinds, marked by longer lead times and rising costs for components, logistics and labor amid constrained availability and strong demand. These factors have delayed the conversion of its backlog into revenues and put pressure on margins in recent quarters.



Tariffs introduced by the U.S. administration in early 2025 on imports from multiple countries, along with retaliatory actions by trading partners, are likely to further strain global supply chains. Renewed trade tensions between the United States and China could also pose risks, particularly by affecting Teledyne’s sales to customers in China.

TDY Stock Price Movement

Over the past six months, TDY shares have rallied 15.3% compared with the industry’s growth of 6.7%.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the same industry are BWX Technologies BWXT, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Woodward, Inc. WWD and Curtiss-Wright Corp. CW, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



BWXT’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 12.59%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $4.52, which implies a year-over-year improvement of 12.7%.



WWD’s long-term earnings growth rate is 16.45%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal 2026 EPS stands at $8.51, which suggests year-over-year growth of 23.5%.



CW’s long-term earnings growth rate is 14%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 EPS stands at $14.90, which calls for a year-over-year rise of 12.6%.

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Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.