Teledyne to deliver UltraFORCE 380X-HDc imaging systems to NL EASP AIR

Teledyne (TDY) FLIR Defense has announced that it will be delivering its UltraFORCE 380X-HDc multi-spectral imaging systems to NL EASP AIR, the first sale of Teledyne FLIR’s newly launched surveillance gimbal specially designed for customers outside the United States.

