Teledyne CEO Sells TDY Shares Worth $3.7 Million

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) President and CEO George C. Bobb III sold 6,735 shares worth $3.7 million in multiple open-market transactions on July 30, 2025.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 6,735 Transaction value $3.7 million Post-transaction shares 10,391 Post-transaction value $5.7 million 1-year performance (as of July 30) 30.25%

Transaction value is based on the SEC Form 4 average share price of $555.41.

Key questions

How significant is this sale relative to Bobb’s total holdings?

During the same trading session, Bobb acquired 6,735 shares of Teledyne via options or the conversion of restricted stock units. He paid $217.39 per share, or a total of about $1.39 million. As he immediately sold those shares, there was no impact to his total holdings.

Following this transaction, Bobb retains 10,391 shares, representing approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares valued at approximately $5.7 million, based on the July 30 closing price of $550.59.

What is the recent performance context for Teledyne Technologies shares?

As of the insider transaction date, shares had appreciated 30% in 12 months.

Has the insider shown a pattern in timing or type of trades?

His recent activity reflects a shift toward larger, more frequent sales. His average gap between trades has narrowed to approximately 92 days as of July 30, suggesting an evolving approach in liquidity events.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $25.54 billion Revenue (TTM) $5.77 billion Net income (TTM) $829 million One-year price change (as of July 30) 30.25%

Company snapshot

Offers monitoring and control instrumentation, digital imaging systems, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems for industrial, scientific, government, and commercial applications.

Generates revenue through the sale of proprietary hardware, sensors, and integrated systems, complemented by engineering services and technology solutions.

Delivers technologies for industrial, government, aerospace, defense, and research applications worldwide.

Teledyne Technologies is a diversified technology company with a global footprint, focusing on high-value instrumentation, digital imaging, and aerospace electronics. The company leverages its expertise in advanced hardware and integrated systems to address complex challenges in industrial, scientific, and defense markets. It maintains a broad product portfolio and a strong presence in its core sectors.

Foolish take

Teledyne shares have been on a tear, rising by about 35% in the past year thanks to a strong operational performance and acquisitions. Teledyne recently reported record sales and earnings per share (EPS) for its second quarter. While its top line jumped 10% year over year, its EPS surged 17.5%. Aerospace and defense electronics, and instrumentation were its strongest segments, clocking sales growth of 36% and 10%, respectively. Notably, although instrumentation accounted for only 24% of total sales, it contributed over 36% of Teledyne’s operating income.

Teledyne is actively pursuing acquisitions. This year so far, it bought some aerospace and defense electronics businesses from Excelitas Technologies for $710 million, as well as the Maretron brand and some product lines from Littelfuse to bolster its vessel automation solutions.

Management, however, is cautious about making “pricey” acquisitions. So to put cash to use, it has bumped up its share buyback program to $2 billion, replacing its previous program, of which $896 million remained.

Encouraged by the strong second-quarter performance, Teledyne management also raised its earnings per share guidance for 2025 to a range of $17.59 to $17.97, which would amount to 3% growth at the midpoint. Given that Teledyne’s EPS fell nearly 7% in 2024, its recent numbers and outlook explain the stock's rally.

Glossary

Insider: A company executive, director, or major shareholder with access to non-public company information.

Open-market transaction: The purchase or sale of securities on a public exchange, not through private agreements.

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider trades of company stock.

Outstanding shares: Total shares of a company’s stock currently held by all shareholders.

Median trade size: The middle value of all trade sizes when listed in order, used to measure typical transaction size.

Upper quartile: The value below which 75% of the data falls; in trading, it marks larger-than-average trades.

Liquidity event: An occurrence allowing an investor to convert holdings into cash, such as selling shares.

Proprietary hardware: Equipment designed and owned exclusively by a company, not available from other manufacturers.

Integrated systems: Combined hardware and software solutions working together as a unified product.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



