Teledyne Acquires Majority Interest In Noiseless Acoustics For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) announced Friday that it has acquired a majority interest in Noiseless Acoustics Oy. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Helsinki, Finland-based Noiseless Acoustics designs and manufactures acoustics imaging instruments and predictive maintenance solutions.

Noiseless Acoustics' camera products combined with advanced analytics provide easy-to-use advanced imaging and monitoring solutions. Users can detect critical problems and make intelligent maintenance decisions in multiple applications, such as electric power distribution, compressed air systems and factory condition monitoring.

Kai Saksela and Jonas Nyberg, who founded Noiseless Acoustics in 2015, will retain a minority stake in the business and continue in their current executive leadership roles with the company.

