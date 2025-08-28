Teledyne To Acquire TransponderTech Business From Saab

(RTTNews) - Teledyne Technologies (TDY) has entered into an agreement to acquire the TransponderTech business from Saab AB. The acquisition includes a portfolio of connected commercial maritime products, including Automatic Identification System, VHF Data Exchange System, and Global Navigation Satellite System technologies. The acquired business will become part of Teledyne FLIR's Maritime group.

Based in Sweden, TransponderTech provides SOLAS-certified communications and navigation solutions for commercial maritime, military, and airborne applications. TransponderTech is also a pioneer in developing the next-generation maritime AIS solution known as VDES.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.