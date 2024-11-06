News & Insights

Markets
TDY

Teledyne To Acquire Select Aerospace, Defense Electronics Businesses From Excelitas

November 06, 2024 — 07:13 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Teledyne Technologies (TDY) has entered into an agreement to acquire select aerospace and defense electronics businesses from Excelitas Technologies Corp. for $710 million in cash. The deal includes the Optical Systems business known under the Qioptiq brand as well as the U.S.-based Advanced Electronic Systems business. Teledyne expects the transaction to be accretive to GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share, excluding transaction costs.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Excelitas is a provider of advanced, life-enriching technologies, servingglobal marketleaders in the life sciences, advanced industrial, next-generation semiconductor, aerospace, and defense end markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TDY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.