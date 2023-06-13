News & Insights

Oil

Telecoms provider HKBN ditches takeover talks with infrastructure investor

June 13, 2023 — 04:59 am EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

June 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's HKBN 1310.HK said on Tuesday it has terminated buyout discussions with infrastructure investor I Squared Asia Advisors.

The company had in March confirmed it received a non-binding letter of interest from I Squared, the parent company of major Hong Kong internet service provider HGC Global Communications.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Oil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.