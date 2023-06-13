Telecoms provider HKBN ditches takeover talks with infrastructure investor

June 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's HKBN 1310.HK said on Tuesday it has terminated buyout discussions with infrastructure investor I Squared Asia Advisors.

The company had in March confirmed it received a non-binding letter of interest from I Squared, the parent company of major Hong Kong internet service provider HGC Global Communications.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.