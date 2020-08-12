LBTYA

Telecoms lift European stocks after Sunrise buyout offer

Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Telecoms stocks boosted European bourses on Wednesday following Liberty Global's takeover offer for Sunrise Communications, while London's FTSE 100 gained on bets of domestic stimulus after a collapse in quarterly economic output.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was up 0.2%, gaining for a fourth straight session.

Sunrise Communications SRCG.S surged 26.8% after Liberty Global LBTYA.O launched a takeover offer for the Swiss telecoms group in a deal valued at 6.8 billion Swiss francs ($7.40 billion).

Wall Street indexes fell overnight on growing uncertainty about a stalemate in Washington over a fiscal stimulus deal, while data showed Britain's economy shrank by a record 20.4% between April and June, the largest contraction reported by any major economy so far. .N

London-listed shares of European food-ordering firm Just Eat Takeaway.com NV JETJ.L also rose 3.3% after reporting higher revenue and underlying profit for the first half of 2020.

British online fashion retailer ASOS ASOS.L jumped 9.9% as it forecast full-year sales and profit significantly ahead of market expectations.

