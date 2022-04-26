ORAN

Telecoms group Orange's Q1 core profits up 1%, confirms full-year targets

Contributor
Mathieu Rosemain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

Orange, France's biggest telecoms operator, said its first-quarter core operating profit grew 1%, as high growth from its Africa and Middle-East operations offset further declines in sales in Spain and its home country.

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - Orange ORAN.PA, France's biggest telecoms operator, said its first-quarter core operating profit grew 1%, as high growth from its Africa and Middle-East operations offset further declines in sales in Spain and its home country.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDaL) rose to 2.62 billion euros ($2.81 billion) for the quarter ended March 31. This was in line with the average of 13 analyst estimates compiled by the company.

Revenues were up 0.7% to 10.6 billion euros.

Orange said it maintained all its full-year targets for 2022, including a growth in core operating profits between 2.5% and 3%.

It also confirmed its target of organic cash flow from telecom activities of at least 3.5 billion euros next year.

($1 = 0.9325 euros)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((Mathieu.Rosemain@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 8098 1239; Reuters Messaging: mathieu.rosemain.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/MathieuRosemain))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ORAN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters