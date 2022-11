PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Orange ORAN.PA, France's biggest telecoms group, said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement for a sustainability-linked refinancing of its 6 billion euros ($6.2 billion) syndicated credit facility with 27 banks.

