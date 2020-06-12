ORAN

Telecoms group Orange rejigs board in bid to accelerate strategic plan

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Orange, France's biggest telecoms company, announced some internal boardroom changes on Friday which it said would allow the company to accelerate its "Engage 2025" strategic plan aimed at improving its financial performance.

PARIS, June 12 (Reuters) - Orange ORAN.PA, France's biggest telecoms company, announced some internal boardroom changes on Friday which it said would allow the company to accelerate its "Engage 2025" strategic plan aimed at improving its financial performance.

Ramon Fernandez, currently delegate CEO, would become Executive Director Finance, Performance and Development. Gervais Pellissier, Delegate CEO, would become Executive Director for Human Resources and Group Transformation, while Mari-Noëlle Jégo-Laveissière will oversee operations in Europe, outside of France.

"The months ahead include some uncertainties but also real opportunities, whether that means accelerating digital transformation, making further technological progress (5G, network function virtualisation, cloud, edge) or taking advantage of developments specific to our telecoms sector," said Orange Chairman and CEO Stephane Richard in a statement.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by David Evans)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ORAN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters