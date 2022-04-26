ORAN

Telecoms group Orange denies mulling sale of its physical network

Contributor
Mathieu Rosemain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

Orange has no plans to sell its physical telecoms network, Orange CFO Ramon Fernandez said on Tuesday.

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - Orange has no plans to sell its physical telecoms network, Orange CFO Ramon Fernandez said on Tuesday.

French financial daily Les Echos reported on Monday that Orange was studying the sale of its 734,000 kilometres of underground lines and its 15 million telephone poles. It said it could be valued at around 8 billion euros and could possibly be sold to an infrastructure fund.

"There is no such news in this dossier, which only exists in the press," Fernandez said.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain Editing by GV De Clercq)

((geert.declercq@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ORAN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters