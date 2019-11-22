Telecoms group Orange completes sale of Orange Niger arm to Zamani

World Markets

PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Orange ORAN.PA, France's biggest telecoms company, said it had completed the sale of its Orange Niger division to the Zamani Com SAS company, for an undisclosed value.

Orange's operations in Niger have been hit by difficult market conditions and tax disputes with the Niger government.

Orange added in a statement on Friday that Africa and the Middle East nevertheless remained a key area for the company.

