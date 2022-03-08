Telecoms group Orange and Masmovil in exclusive talks to merge Spain businesses

PARIS, March 8 (Reuters) - French telecoms group Orange ORAN.PA and Spain's Masmovil said they had entered into exclusive talks to combine their businesses in Spain.

The new entity would take the form of a 50-50 joint venture with a combined enterprise value of 19.6 billion euros ($21.28 billion), the two companies said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9212 euros)

