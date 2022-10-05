US Markets
Telecoms firms VTR and Claro Chile win regulatory green light for joint venture

MEXICO CITY, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Chilean telecommunication providers VTR and Claro Chile received regulatory approval to launch a joint venture, via their parent companies, Claro parent America Movil AMXL.MX said in a statement on Wednesday.

