Telecoms firm Virgin Media suffers widespread outages

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - Customers at British telecoms firm Virgin Media reported widespread problems with internet access on Tuesday and the group's website was also struggling to operate.

There were nearly 26,000 reports of Virgin Media outages on the Downdetector website as of Tuesday morning, beginning in the early hours, with most users reporting that their internet was not working.

Virgin Media O2, which is owned by Liberty Global LBTYA.O and Spain's Telefonica TEF.MC, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Kate Holton)

